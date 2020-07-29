1/1
Sam G. Lessley
1927 - 2020
Sam went to be with Jesus on July 26, 2020. Sam was born in Akins, Oklahoma to Burnell & Pearl Lessley. Sam has 3 brothers, J.B., Wayne, and Bobby Lessley & 1 sister, Louise Strawn. All are deceased. Sam was married to Velma Harrison on October 25, 1946. They had 3 children: Daughter Carol Phillips & husband Bob; Son, Randy, fiancé Charlotte, Son Steven & wife Cathy; 5 grandchildren: Sean Phillips & wife Cinda; SheRee Phillips; Shanell Gammon & husband Scott; Selena Lessley; Dustin Lessley & wife Crystalyn.; 9 great grandchildren: Brandon, Preston & wife Julie, & Lessley Phillips; Rico, Laine, & Nash Wobrock; Bailey & Jayden Gammon; Skylar Minor: 4 great-great grandchildren; Malakai Vallejo, Ace Lopez, Milo & Elliot Phillips.
Sam will be greatly missed but the family is celebrating his reunion with Velma and being in the presence of the Lord.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
