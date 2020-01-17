|
|
Sammy Santos Agcaoili, a resident of Poplar died in Porterville Wednesday January 8, 2020. He was 46 yrs old. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Women's Club across Myer's Chapel in Porterville. A Wake will be held from 5-7 pm. A service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10am at Porterville Church of God, 940 W Jubilee Ln. with the Rev. Denis Achazo officiating. Interment will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery in Porterville. Mr. Agcaoili was a native of the Philippine Islands and a resident of Poplar. He was a barber for 18 yrs at Sammy's Barber Shop. He was known for his passion for cars, especially for his yellow Z06 Corvette. He was a DJ for over 25 years entertaining the Bay area in the early 90's and later on in the Central Valley. He loved music and was a great singer. There was never a dull moment when he was around his family and friends, he always knew how to live things up. He was a loving, supportive, funny and hard working person. He was a member of the Acts 2 Christian Fellowship in Poplar. Sammy was preceded in death by his brother, John Agcaoili, his father Claro Agcaoili and brother from the Philippines, Levy Agcaoili. He is survived by his wife Michelle Agcaoili his two sons, Isaiah and Jered Agcaoili, his mother Dominga Agcaoili, brothers Nelson Agcaoili from Hawaii, Valentino, Noel, Hector and Prim Agcaoili all from Porterville; sisters,
Helen Edrozo from the Philippines, Nelly Garo from Delano, Juliet Maltezo from Hawaii, Juvy Gonzalez from Visalia, Mercy Soliman and Irene Parong from Porterville; and many nieces and nephews Sammy Santos Agcaoili
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 17, 2020