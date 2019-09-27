|
Sandra "Sandy" Ruth Bartlett, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend to many passed away September 22, 2019. Sandy was born December 13, 1956 to parents Ernst and Evelyn Thiesse. She grew up in Terra Bella and graduated from Porterville High School in 1975. She continued her education and completed an A.A. from Porterville College in 1977. Sandy began working as an optometrist assistant and continued this career until 1997. She then changed careers to the funeral service industry where she worked for Myers and Daniels funeral services until retirement. Sandy was an avid tennis player and has received numerous achievements including inductee into the Porterville College Hall of Fame. Sandy also loved spending time entertaining family and friends at her home in Windsor and at the Sequoia Crest family cabin. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Richard Bartlett. She is survived by her son Blake Bartlett and wife Stacy, son Kent Bartlett; granddaughters Brynn and Peyton Bartlett; brother Rick Thiesse and wife Shona; brother-in-law Greg Bartlett and wife Christi; sister-in law Stacey Farquharson and her husband Eddie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Myers Chapel on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM, with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to Marian Bartlett Memorial Scholarship via mail to the Porterville College Foundation, 100 East College Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257 with memo: Marian Bartlett Scholarship. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 27, 2019