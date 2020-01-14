Home

Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Sandra Diane Chenowith


1957 - 2020
Sandra Diane Chenowith Obituary
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 1:00 P.M. at Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay for Sandra Diane Chenowith, 62 of Nipomo who passed away January 8. Pastor Leon Bilbrey will officiate and interment will follow at Lindsay Cemetery. Sandra was born January 17, 1957 in Arkansas to Carroll and Bertha Jones and was raised there and then came to Strathmore later with her family and graduated from Strathmore High School. She married Steve Chenowith in Oceano, California in 2004 and they made their home in Nipomo. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed being with her family and also enjoyed gardening, doing crafts and painting. Her love ran deep for her family, may the legacy of her love live on in each person she touched with her life. Sandra was preceded in death by a brother R.L. Jones. She is survived by her husband Steve Chenowith; sisters Patricia and Janet; four children Louis Cruz, Troy Cruz, Ryan Cruz and Vanessa Cruz as well as 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com.
Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 14, 2020
