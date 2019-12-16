Home

Sandra Lee (Sands) Barrios


1958 - 2019
Sandra Lee (Sands) Barrios Obituary
Sandra Lee Sands Barrios was born on February 28, 1958. She passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 61.
Sandra was an out going person and didn't have a shy bone in her body. She was humorous and loved to make people laugh. She knew just about all family members birthday's and had a nick name for everyone. She liked to play cards and loved to play at the Casino. She is survived by her four children, Emma, Margaret, Kenny and Jimmy; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five sisters, Jolen, Carol, Sherrill, Jennifer and Naomi; four brothers, Brennon, Rodney, Ned and Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters, Barbara and Colleen. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mater Dolorosa Mission, Tule River Indian Reservation in Porterville, CA. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Mater Dolorosa Mission, Tule River Indian Reservation in Porterville, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mater Dolorosa Mission, Tule River Indian Reservation in Porterville, CA. Interment to follow at Mater Dolorosa Mission, Tule River Indian Reservation, Lower Cemetery, in Porterville, CA. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 14, 2019
