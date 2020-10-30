On Saturday October 17, 2020, Dr. Sandra Lee Schaefer M.D. passed away peacefully in her home in Ducor Ca. after a valiant battle with cancer. Sandra was 65.

Sandra was born on April 5, 1955 in Los Angeles to John Rudolph and Kathleen Marie Schaefer.

Sandra completed her undergraduate work at UC Santa Barbara. She received her degree as a physician from the University of Southern California School of Medicine in 1981. Boarded in Emergency and Internal Medicine, she worked as a physician for 39 years, practicing until weeks before her death. Among the places Sandra served as a physician were Cottage and St. Francis Hospitals in Santa Barbara Ca., and Delano Regional Medical Center in Delano Ca.

Sandra was passionate about medicine and her ability to serve others, and often volunteered her time to help those in need. She enjoyed her role as a physician as a part of the medical team during the 1984 Olympics.

Sandra was an accomplished athlete who excelled at swimming, skiing, windsurfing, and most especially horseback riding. Her love of horses and her skill as an equestrienne won her many accolades in the show ring, where she competed in hunter, jumper, and dressage classes.

From an early age Sandra loved animals, always embracing dogs, cats, and horses as members of her family.

An ardent traveler, she toured the world, especially enjoying art , architecture and the cultures of other nations, as well as the those of her own country.

Sandy, as her family called her, was gifted with a propensity for hospitality, welcoming others into her home and life. She was known for her quick wit, infectious laughter, kindness and generosity. Sandy valued people for who they were internally, and was skilled and relentless at bringing out the intrinsic value of an individual. She had a way of making a person feel valued and loved .

Sandra is survived by her life partner Geno, her sister Christine, niece Michelle, family members Doc, James and Luke.

A celebration of life will be held outdoors on November 15, 2020 at Sandra's ranch in Ducor, California at 1:00 pm. Friends and colleagues are welcome. We will be observing Covid 19 protocols and respectfully request the wearing of face coverings .

