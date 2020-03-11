|
Santiago "Jimmy" Lemus was born to Tomas and Maria Lemus on May 14, 1952 in Rio Grande City, Texas. He grew up in Poplar, California and went to school at Pleasant View Elementary and attended Monache High School. Jimmy then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1973 and spent six years proudly serving his country while stationed in Hawaii. After being honorably discharged from the service he went to work at Del Monte Foods, in Yakima Washington. Jimmy is survived by his 2 daughters; Christine Lemus of California and Francisca Concepcion (Joseph US Army) who is currently stationed in Guam, and his son Santiago Lemus Jr. of Florida. He is also survived by his siblings; Maria Jackson, Martha Lopez, Ernesto Lemus (Joanie), Tomas Lemus- who are all of Porterville, Ca. along with Marcie Chavis of Yakima, Wa. and Anna Rodriguez (Ildefonso Jr.) of Wenatchee, Wa. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; Tomas and Maria Lemus, his daughter Sabrina, and sister Mary Tapia. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy enjoyed camping, fishing, watching western movies, spending time with his grandchildren, and loved family get-togethers. He was known as a hard and dedicated worker.
His outlook of eternal life came when he accepted the Lord into his heart and was baptized. Viewing will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. On Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. there will be a memorial service at the same location followed by a procession to the Woodville Cemetery for burial.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 11, 2020