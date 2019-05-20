Surrounded by her family, Sara Rios went to be with our Lord on May 11, 2019, in Porterville. She was born on December 26, 1941 to Porfirio Sandoval and Consuelo Vasquez in Cantabria, Michoacán, Mexico. She was the eldest of nine siblings.

Sara married the love of her life, Ramon Rios and together raised 5 children: Jose (Irma, Ma de Los Angeles (Salvador), Gerardo Rios, Ramon (Catalina), Antonio (Maria); 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a very hard worker and was dedicated to taking care of her husband and children. It was all in a day's work to help in their corn fields, tend to their farm animals, prepare meals, do laundry and clean house, all part of a mother's love. She enjoyed collecting cooking potter from everywhere she visited in Mexico, filling her home with colorful tradition. She was an excellent cook and was thrilled to prepare her grandchildren's favorite dishes, Sara was a very strong woman of faith and taught her children to have faith in the Lord and always be respectful to others. She was never too busy to take time to pray the Rosary every day of her life, giving thanks for what they had, one mother to another. She was charming, gracious and always smiling offering laughter to all those around her. Sara would always remind us in Spanish, as we would make our plans, "Si Dios te da licencia" (God willing). She will be dearly missed by all but not forgotten, as she leaves us a legacy of strength and Love. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church in Porterville on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 18, 2019