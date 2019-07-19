|
Sergio Vasquez III was called to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday morning of June 28, 2019. He weighed 8 lbs 14 oz and was 19 inches long with black hair and blue eyes. He is survived by his loving mother and father; Angelica Fernandez and Sergio Vasquez Jr; three adoring sisters; Ava Rein, Araleia Grace, and Ameriah Alani; as well as many caring grand-parents, uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at the Vasquez/Mercado residence on Saturday June 20th 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 18, 2019