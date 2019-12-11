|
|
Sharlyn L Denney a resident of Porterville Ca, passed away in Porterville on 11/7/2019 at the age of 65. Sharlyn was born in Torrance California on 10/20/1954. Sharlyn attended Porterville High School and graduated in 1972. She then decided to continue her education and became a Psychiatric Technician. She worked at Porterville Developmental Center for 38 years and retired as a Senior Psychiatric Technician. After retiring she worked for the registry for several years until she was unable to do so.
Sharlyn had many hobbies she enjoyed. If she wasn't traveling or surrounding herself with family and friends, she would be found in her sewing room making gifts for the ones she loved. She would look forward to the holidays so everyone would be together in one place. One of the greatest gifts Sharlyn possessed was being able to love endlessly. Sharlyn was a mentor to so many and a stranger to none. She was the most caring, generous, thoughtful, loving person that we all will miss. She is survived by: daughter Leaora Denney, companion of 30 years Roy Macomber, sister Veranne Wells, sister Marlena Morales. She also has 1 grandchild, 6 nieces, 2 nephews, 13 great nieces and 7 great nephews. She was preceded in death by: Father Verlin Denney, mother Gwenevere Denney, brother Eugene Denney, sister Gwendolyn Hall and 2 niece Rebecca Wells and Beth Jacobs.
Her celebration of life will be held on Tuesday the 17th of December at El Nuevo Mexicali 640 N Prospect time will be from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm. This will be a no hosted event. All Sharlyn's friends and family are invited to join.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019