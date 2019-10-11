|
Sharon Glee Gill was born June 6, 1946 in Pasadena, California. She passed peacefully into God's waiting arms, surrounded by her loving family, August 29, 2019. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Jordan and Millie Ryan. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Brent Gill, three sons, Ryan (Michelle), Louis (Kate), and Justin (Allison), eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Patty Williams (Frank) and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon and her family moved to Porterville in 1958, where she attended Belleview School, then Bartlett Junior High. She played the flute in Buck Shaffer's Porterville High Band. On the first day of the Summer Band, the not-yet-a-freshman was seated beside Brent Gill. He asked her name and age. "I'm Sharon Ryan, and I'm 14 years old." They began dating the following March. They dated throughout high school, and she graduated in 1964 wearing his engagement ring. They were married in March, 1965. After a two-week honeymoon, he left for his Coast Guard Electronics school. A month later she joined him in Connecticut. While he was in school, she worked for the telephone company. When Brent moved to Elizabeth City, North Carolina for Aviation Electronics, Sharon worked for Sears. When he was assigned to San Diego, Sharon worked for the Telephone Company, as a Service Representative.
In August, 1967 their first son, Ryan Louis, was born in San Diego. In 1968 Brent was discharged from the Coast Guard, and they returned to Springville. Brent worked on the family cattle ranch, and Sharon became a rancher's wife. A second son, Louis Brent, Jr came along in August, 1969. A third son, Justin Dale, came in February, 1971. Brent finished his Associate in Science degree from Porterville College, and his Bachelor of Science from Cal-State Bakersfield. Sharon held several jobs to afford Brent time to finish his degrees. She joked, "He got a Bachelors. I got a PHT." (Putting Hubby Through) She graduated from Porterville College with an AS in Nursing, and transferred to Cal-State Bakersfield. She earned a BS in Nursing with a Public Health Certification.
As an RN she worked at Delano Regional Medical Center, Porterville Schools as a School nurse, and the Palo Verde School District. She also worked for Tulare County Public Health at Hillman Health Center in Tulare, and for Sierra View in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU). Later she became an Assistant Professor at Porterville College, teaching Psychiatric Technician students. She worked for the Prison System at Corcoran State Prison as a Public Health Nurse, then transferred to the Psychiatric Hospital Unit, then to the Central Region offices in Fresno as a Health Care Recruiter, and finally as Nurse Instructor at Kern Valley State Prison. In September, 2015 she retired. In August, 1990 she ran for the Porterville School Board Governing Board, and served for twenty-nine years. She loved nursing and caring for people, but derived a special pleasure from supporting the education of young people in our community. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 13th at 1:00 PM at Nuckols Ranch, 13144 Rd 216, in Porterville. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to The Sharon Gill Memorial Nursing Scholarship. This will be for any PUSD student wishing to go into nursing, and will be administered through the Porterville Education Foundation 600 West Grand Ave Porterville, CA. 93257
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 11, 2019