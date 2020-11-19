Sharon Ruth Thompson, 78, of Porterville, Ca, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. Sharon was born on February 22, 1942, in Arizona to Gary and Nettie Hill.

Sharon was employed at Porterville Developmental Center as a Psych Technician for many years. Sharon is affectionately known as "Ruthy" by her kids.

She enjoyed cooking big meals for family and friends, working in her flower garden, a cup of coffee, and going to the casino's. Sharon is survived by her sister Nancy Peralta, three sons, Todd Thompson, Randy Thompson (Jennifer), Ryan Thompson, and daughter Diana Smothermon (Darren); 11 grandchildren; Kyle, Drew, Hunter, Tia, Chloe, Cassidy, Coby, Alexis, Jordan, Blain, Hailey and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2016, parents, Gary and Nettie Hill and one sister Millie, and six brothers Tiny, Bob, Howard, Larry, Rocky, and Danny Hill.

A service will not be held at this time.

