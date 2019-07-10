Sharon Castle Wolf passed away June 19, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. She was born July 30, 1933 in Porterville, the eldest of four children of Norman and Irene Frame Castle. Raised on a ranch northwest of Porterville with her brothers Merrill and Donald, and younger sister Carolyn Castle Peterson, she attended Burton School and graduated from Porterville High in 1951. Next, she studied at Fresno State, where she met Kermit William Wolf, whom she would marry at St. John's Episcopal Church in Porterville December 27, 1952. As a child she spent a lot of time with her grandparents, Jesse Elmer Frame and Madge Evelyn Harris Frame, who lived on "E" Street in Porterville. Because of these great memories, she desired to be buried with them in Porterville next to several aunts and uncles, including the late Helen Frame Hill, Lt. Neil Frame, and Carl and Esther Frame Martin. A devoted wife and mother with an entrepreneurial side, she had success running various types of businesses, and was always devoted to her church and community. What she put her mind to do, she usually accomplished, be it painting, jewelry making, and many other creative pursuits. Personable, witty, and with a great sense of humor, she was well liked and respected. As an avid Boise State fan, she enjoyed talking up the rivalry with Fresno State with family in California, and even placed BSU stickers on her relatives' cars when visiting. Sharon's husband Kermit passed away in 2007, and she is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Sitton and husband Lon of New London Missouri, and granddaughter Valerie Sitton; her daughter Kathleen and husband Doctor Martin Gabica, and granddaughters Ana Gabica and Kayla Gabica, who all reside in Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by her three siblings, their spouses and their extended families: Merrill and Nancy Castle of White River, Donald and Patricia Castle of Porterville, and Ronald and Carolyn Peterson of Springville, along with numerous cousins. Graveside services will be held at the Porterville Cemetery on Wednesday July 10, 2019, at 10AM, with Father Michael Law, with a reception to follow at Brandon Hall at St. John's Anglican Church in Porterville. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 10, 2019