Shirley Ann Perrin
1937 - 2020
Shirley Ann Perrin, a resident of Porterville, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at approximately 4:30 AM at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California. Shirley was born on May 10, 1937 in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio. She was 83.
Shirley was known well for her kindness, her loving heart, determination, and generosity. She was considered by some family members as a "classy lady". She was full of life and enjoyed watching tennis, game shows and Hallmark movies.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Roland Perrin. She is survived by her son, Steven Perrin (Sandra); her 3 daughters, Sherri Akin (Kevin), Lori Perrin (Richard Bremler), and Terri Jetton (Brian); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A social distancing visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
To share a memory or express condolences to the family, please go to www.myersfuneral.com/obituaries. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
NOV
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
