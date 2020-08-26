1/1
Shirley D. Conley
1935 - 2020
Shirley Conley passed away August 20, 2020. Shirley was born in Los Angeles and raised near Glenville, Ca. where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Porterville High School at the age of 16. Shirley retired from the Porterville Developmental Center where she was a quality assurance director. Shirley was a world traveler. She walked on the Great Wall of China, sailed in the Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean, and the Aegean Seas. Many people knew Shirley as the artist that she was. She was a long time member of the Porterville Art Association. She loved to paint, decorate, draw, and create. She designed and built a custom home in Springville where she lived for many years. Shirley loved to dance and we are certain that she is dancing in heaven now. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Conley and her sons Jerry Jr. and Vince. She is survived by her brother Robert Hockett, sister Marjorie Zaborney, son and daughter-in-law Keith Conley and Debbie Johnson-Conley, daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Chris Crowder, grandchildren Cris Conley, Rebekah Hunter, Justin Jeffries, Samantha Jeffries, Brittany Hicks, Aaron Jeffries, Grant Conley, Dana Conley, and 11 great-grandchildren. www.portervillefuneral.com

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
