Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Stone


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Stone Obituary
Shirley Stone was born Sept. 30, 1957 and passed on Feb. 28, 2019, to be with the Lord.  She has joined her father, Red Hopson; mother, Kathryn Hopson; sister, Edwina Hopson and other friends and family. She is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Adam and Alisa Stone and Derek and Mallory Stone; 7 grandchildren, Isaias, Adrien, Amiya, Maleaya, Isabella, Jackson and Patrick; her brothers, Jimmy and Steve Hopson; and sister, Colleen Sharp. Shirley was a loving Mother and Grandmother, a woman who loved to share laughs and memories with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by many.
The family would like to invite all family and friends to a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Church of God, 940 W Jubillee Lane, Porterville CA 93257. Interment to be private. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now