Shirley Stone was born Sept. 30, 1957 and passed on Feb. 28, 2019, to be with the Lord. She has joined her father, Red Hopson; mother, Kathryn Hopson; sister, Edwina Hopson and other friends and family. She is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Adam and Alisa Stone and Derek and Mallory Stone; 7 grandchildren, Isaias, Adrien, Amiya, Maleaya, Isabella, Jackson and Patrick; her brothers, Jimmy and Steve Hopson; and sister, Colleen Sharp. Shirley was a loving Mother and Grandmother, a woman who loved to share laughs and memories with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by many.

The family would like to invite all family and friends to a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Church of God, 940 W Jubillee Lane, Porterville CA 93257. Interment to be private. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary