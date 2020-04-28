|
Simon T. Bracamontes (Jr), age 32, died April 19, 2020, in Lovell Wyoming, where he resided for the past 3 years. Born October 30, 1987, in Porterville California to Rita McDarment and to Simon Jr. Bracamontes II. Simon Bracamontes married to Samantha Bracamontes February 17, 2013. Simon was also a medical assistant graduate in 2013, his current employer was Cetco shipping and handling. Simon's hobbies were Football, Hiking and spending time with his kids. Survived by wife Samantha Bracamontes, step-daughter Kylie Carabay (11), Daughter Andrea Bracamontes (10), Son Simon R. Bracamontes IV (8), Son Jeremiah Bracamontes (6), Son Zachary Bracamontes (4). Services to be announced at a later date. haskellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 28, 2020