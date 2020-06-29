Spencer Paul Stinson, 51, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on June 19, 2020 at home in Porterville, California, after an extended battle with glioblastoma. He was born on June 21, 1968, in San Francisco, to John Carl Stinson and Alex Edith "Margaret" (Caunter) Stinson. He is survived by his mother; his wife Deborah "Debbie" (Jones); his three children, James Tyler, Rebecca Noelle, and Kyle Matthew Stinson; and his three siblings, John (Cynthia) Stinson, Jr., Sarah Stinson, and Kirkwood (Dana) Stinson as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members and long-time friends. Spencer grew up in San Francisco, then moved to Southern California with his family. He graduated from Rosemead High School in 1986 where he was actively involved in theater. Spencer decided to "go away" to college, and settled on Whittier College, not realizing it was located just 20 minutes from home. He thrived there, and was considered a friend to all. Although he attended church as a child, Spencer received Christ while in college. He was the president of Iota Chi, a Christian club, and was actively involved in a prayer group on campus. One of his most memorable experiences was the "G.E.E.K. Tour," (God's Everlasting Eternal Kingdom Seekers Tour) a road trip with some of his closest friends. The deep friendships he made in college impacted the trajectory of the rest of his life. He originally started as a Theater major, but instead graduated in 1990 with a B.S. in Child Development. He completed his Multiple Subject Credential at Whittier, and worked at the lab school on campus, Broadoaks. While attending Whittier College, Spencer met his wife, Debbie. He led her to Christ the same week they began dating, and after dating for four years they were married in Whittier in 1993. Although Spencer's Spanish was extremely limited, they both became Second Grade Bilingual Teachers for the Whittier City School District. They began volunteering in youth ministry immediately after marriage, and felt called to the mission field while leading high school students on a short-term missions trip to Mexico in April, 1994. Spencer and Debbie celebrated their first anniversary on a missionary tour, and began preparing to serve in Mexicali, Mexico. They welcomed James (1996), Becca (1997), and Kyle (2000) into the world during those preparation years. The family moved to Edinburg, Texas for Language School in 2004. Language learning didn't come easy to Spencer, so this was a very challenging time in his life. In 2005 the family moved to Mexicali, Mexico to work with youth and young adults. Spencer was able to impact the lives of many youth there, even with his rudimentary Spanish. In 2007 Spencer and Debbie realized they needed to leave Mexico for the sake of the family. They packed and moved within a 2-week period, then, after a series of unexpected events which included the 2008 recession, they settled in Porterville to be near Spencer's family. Once in Porterville, Spencer worked as a teacher with students ranging from K-12 in various districts until he found his niche with the AAP Program of the Tulare County Office of Education in 2013, working with students struggling with both behavioral and emotional challenges. He enjoyed working with his fellow staff members and students, and longed to go back throughout his cancer diagnosis. Spencer also faithfully led the youth group at Henderson Ave. Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Spencer was a gentle giant who will always be remembered for his kindness, humility, dad jokes, and reinvented song lyrics, including the all-time favorite, "Yes, I am the Garlic Man." He noticed when people were overlooked, and took the opportunity to love them sacrificially. He was devoted to his wife, Debbie, and enjoyed being a father more than anything. He very willingly poured himself into the lives of others, and became a father figure to many. He leaves a large legacy behind - not of money, but of people in whom he has invested. He was a faithful friend and hard-working provider. His Christian faith carried him through his most difficult circumstances, and he always remained joyful and encouraging.
Spencer's memorial service will be held on July 1, 2020 at Henderson Ave. Baptist Church in Porterville at 10 am. Seating inside will be extremely limited, but there will be speakers projecting the audio portion of the service outside. The service will be videotaped. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of the following, each of which carried personal significance for Spencer: Compassion International: AAP Program: Provides services to students receiving special education whose behavioral and emotional health needs require a higher level of educational support. American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA); College fund for Spencer's son, Kyle Stinson: For contributions through Venmo: @Deborah-Stinson-7; Porterville Public Library: Please mail a check payable to the Friends of the Library 501c3 #93-1143562. The mailing address is 15 East Thurman Avenue, Suite B- Porterville, California 93257. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.