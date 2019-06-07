Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
Porterville, CA
Stephanie Rebecca Sorg-Stewart


Stephanie Rebecca Sorg-Stewart was born on November 28, 1975 in Exeter, CA. She passed away in Porterville, CA on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 43. Stephanie worked at CosmoProf for 10 years. She enjoyed her work, going to the beach and amusement parks. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stewart; daughter, Maile Sorg; step-son, Jonathon Stewart (Alix Knott); grandson, Benjamin Stewart; brothers, Wayne Kellerhals (Traci), Joe Kellerhals (Heather), Travis Kellerhals (Leah), Alton Kellerhals and David Kellerhals; sisters, Laureen Bibb (Butch) and Diane Williams (Jerry); and many other family members.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Keith Sorg; parents, Bobbie and Richard Kellerhals; brother, Alfred Kellerhals; and step-daughter, Stephanie Baugus. A Memorial Service will be held at Gospel Lighthouse Church, Porterville on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Interment to be private.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 7, 2019
