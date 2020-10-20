1/1
Stephen L. Clark
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Stephen Lamire Clark of Phoenix, Arizona on October 13, 2020, at the age of 76 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carol; his children: Deborah (John) Flickinger and Bruce Clark; his grandchildren: Rachel Irvin, Jeffrey O'Hara, Bethany O'Hara, and Marisa Moline; his sisters, Judith (Kenneth) Burwell; Linda Jansma, Patricia Clark, his brothers; Kevin (Dena) Clark, Bruce (Rose) Clark, Barry Clark, Trent Clark, his brother in law Warren (Marlene) Stacy, and his great grandchildren; Drake Irvin, Savannah Irvin, Abel McClymonds, Ella Moline, and Gwen Moline. Also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local animal shelter. A Visitation / Prayer Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on October 24, 2020 at North Valley Baptist Church. 2109 E. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Phoenixmemoria mortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved