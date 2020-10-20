It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Stephen Lamire Clark of Phoenix, Arizona on October 13, 2020, at the age of 76 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carol; his children: Deborah (John) Flickinger and Bruce Clark; his grandchildren: Rachel Irvin, Jeffrey O'Hara, Bethany O'Hara, and Marisa Moline; his sisters, Judith (Kenneth) Burwell; Linda Jansma, Patricia Clark, his brothers; Kevin (Dena) Clark, Bruce (Rose) Clark, Barry Clark, Trent Clark, his brother in law Warren (Marlene) Stacy, and his great grandchildren; Drake Irvin, Savannah Irvin, Abel McClymonds, Ella Moline, and Gwen Moline. Also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local animal shelter. A Visitation / Prayer Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on October 24, 2020 at North Valley Baptist Church. 2109 E. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
