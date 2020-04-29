|
|
Steve Martin Hernandez Sr. was born June 30, 1949 in Ventura, California. California was his home and it had his heart.
Steve Martin Hernandez Sr. passed away April 24, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Steve was married to his Partner for life Dolores Hernandez for 45 years. They had three Children Stephanie Frances (Hernandez) Bourgeois, Steve Martin Hernandez Jr., Richard Andrew Hernandez Sr. He was also a beloved grandfather to seven Grandchildren, Nicole Jenneé Alcorta, Andre Léon Bourgeois, Adam Pierré Bourgeois, Richard Andrew Hernandez Jr., Issac Paul Hernandez, Malikai Steven Hernandez, and Tytus Orlando Hernandez. He was also a Great Grandfather to four Great Grand Children, Warren Trae Ledet, Conrad Dior Ledet, Sebastian Anthony Positerry, Genevieve Monroe Guidry. Steve loved his family, the Lord, and people with all his heart. All who came into contact with him left encouraged, more knowledgeable, and of course smiling. His mission in life was to make everything and everyone around him better, always putting the needs of others first. He was full of humor and encouragement. He enjoyed sending everyone he knew memes from his phone whether to encourage or laugh, he knew how to put a smile on your face.
Steve loved the beach, enjoyed great food and when he visited a town or a city a ride through the neighborhood always put a smile on his face. He enjoyed his life and the lives of others so no matter where he was or what he was doing he would always strike up a conversation. It didn't matter if you were his friend for years or someone he met for the first time you would find yourself captivated by his personality and genuine interest in you. At Steve's request there will be no funeral service. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone who has prayed and shown support.... He will be missed! missed!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020