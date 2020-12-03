On the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2020, Steve Paternoster passed from this life to the loving arms of his Lord Jesus Christ. He passed with the same peace and grace that saw him through his five month battle with leukemia.

Steve was born December 3, 1954 and grew up in Terra Bella, California and was a life long resident. He was a graduate of Terra Bella Elementary and Porterville High School. He loved his community and worked as a farmer and farm manager for over forty years among its dear people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Velora and his sister Patty.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanie, daughter Kelli and son-in-law Jeff, daughter Kristen and son-in-law Uli, daughter Amy, son Mark and daughter-in-law Amanda, and granddaughters, Laura and Elisabeth, his brother Ron and many nieces and nephews.

Steve cherished his family and always made time for them. We miss his sense of humor, good nature and willingness to help with any problem, and most of all his laugh. As Steve told loved ones who visited him in his last days, "See you on the other side". A private memorial was held in the garden of his home in Terra Bella in September.

Steve passed in the same house he had lived in since birth and was formerly owned by his parents, Harry and Velora Paternoster who came to Terra Bella in 1945.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store