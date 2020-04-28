|
|
Steven Paul Foster was born on September 22, 1954 in Porterville CA and passed away there on April 15, 2020. He was one of 11 children born to Wayne and Dollie Foster who raised 8 sons and 3 daughters in the farming community near Sausalito Elementary School. As a young boy Steve could be found taking things apart to see if he could fix them, even if they were not in need of fixing. While attending Monache High School he excelled in shop and auto mechanic classes and worked the summers for local farmers in the Ag Industry and pumping gas at various service stations in Porterville. Following high school Steve worked as an automotive mechanic, boat repair mechanic, farmed with his oldest brother Delbert, installed security and entertainment systems, and most recently operating land leveling equipment. There were very few mechanical things he couldn't operate or repair. Steve enjoyed fishing, collecting and repairing cuckoo and grandfather clocks, barbecuing for friends, and worshiping in church on Sundays. Steve could be found helping friends and neighbors working on anything mechanical from lawn mowers to large pleasure boats. He never resisted the chance to demonstrate his mechanical skills. He also became very involved in supporting the Monache High FFA program while his children attended school there. He went on to continue supporting that organization through the years after they graduated giving generously of his time and supporting numerous fundraisers.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Dollie Foster, brothers Delbert and Lonnie Foster, and nephew Michael Foster. He is survived by his wife Helene Foster and her son Alexander Shirbish, children Shawn Foster and wife Jaque Crisp, Stefanie and Toby Kessler, 7 grandchildren; Noelle, Benjamin, Zachary, Matthew, and Renee Crisp, Elijah and Abigail Kessler. He is also survived by sisters Glenda (Joe) Behrman, Marsha (Robert) Azevedo, and Theresa (Marty) Eudy. Brothers Doial, Thomas, Gordon, Joseph, and Calvin (Vickie) Foster, numerous nephews and nieces. Steven will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made to the Porterville or Monache High FFA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020