Susan Lynn Thompson, or Susie to those who knew and loved her died peacefully on the morning of August 19, 2020. A loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and nana, Susie was dearly loved by all of those she touched. Susie was a devoted homemaker and wife for 41 years to her husband Rick. Susie worked as a preschool teacher for a time, and operated her own home daycare for many years, raising her children as well as many of her niece and nephews, among others. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, and to local casinos. Her weekly trips for "coffee" with her partner in crime, were days that she treasured. Susie was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Phelps, and brothers Ronnie and Steve Phelps. She is survived by her husband, Rick, Daughter and son-in-law Lori and Robert Phillips, Son and daughter in law, Randy and Amanda Thompson. She is also survived by her niece, Ashley Phelps, whom she raised as her own. She was an amazing Nana and is survived by her most prized possessions, grandchildren, Ryan, Joey, Gracelynn, and Tysen Phillips, and Blake and Blayne Thompson. She is also survived by her dad, Kenneth Phelps, sister Linda Rafanan, and brother Kenny Phelps, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in laws. The loss of "Sue" will be one that is felt for years to come, as she was the center of our universe. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent c/o Lori Phillips 560 West Teapot Dome Avenue, Porterville, California 93257.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store