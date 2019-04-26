Susanna Marie Brown left this world on April 17, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1975 and was a resident of the Tule River Indian Reservation. She was a High School Graduate and graduated the Medical Assistant Program. She was very proud of her accomplishments. Susanna wished to pursue a career in the medical field where she could use her talents to help people and her community. Susanna loved her children first and foremost. When thinking of Susanna, celebrate only the good memories you have with her. Remember that life is such a short and fragile thing. It should be lived to the best of your ability. Susanna was proceeded in death by a brother and many other relatives. She leaves behind her parents, Marilyn Hunter and Billy Brown. 5 children: Arthur Quijas, Wenona Quijas, Breezy Ortega, Marilyn Brown and Beyonce Klarcyk. 3 Brothers: Fernondo Brown, Richard Brown and Bernard Brown. 3 Sisters: Alison Hunter, Shelly Gibson and Billie Brown. 1 Granddaughter: Sabrina Quijas and other extended family and friends. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 2 pm – 4 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Procession will follow at 4 pm to the Tule River Reservation. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6pm at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mission, Tule River Reservation. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mission, Tule River Reservation. Burial will follow at the Lower Cemetery, Tule River Reservation. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary