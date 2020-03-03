|
|
Tate John Charlie passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on February 20, 2020. He was born July 8, 1972 in Porterville, CA. He worked as a Construction Laborer. Tate is survived by his father, Blaine Charlie; mother, Sheri Wordon; sister, Heather Charlie; daughter, Cassandra Morales; son, Isaac Charlie; four Grandchildren, baby Cassandra Morales, Jose Morales Jr., Lino Morales, and Elijah Morales; two aunts', Debra Charlie and Holly Hillman, and uncle, Mark Hillman. Tate is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Clara Charlie; two uncles, Marvin Charlie and Vernon Charlie and cousin, Aaron Charlie.
He was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 3, 2020