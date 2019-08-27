|
Ted D. Shafer was born in Little blue, Missouri March 19, 1940 and went with the Lord on August 23, 2019 in Porterville, California
Ted was the youngest of 4 siblings. He enlisted in the navy at 18. He was in the Seabees Construction Battalion. Ted was stationed all over the world including Danang, Vietnam, in which he served 2 tours. He retired after 22 years of service. He met his love of his life, Lupe Shafer in Porterville 1970 and married in 1972 in Santa Barbara. They resided in Oxnard, California, Exmouth, Australia, and Huntsville, Alabama then in 1979 moved to Terra Bella, California. In 1982 they had their first and only child Jennifer Shafer.
Ted was a member of the Eagles Lodge Fraternal Order, lifetime member of the VFW and the Fleet Reserved Association.
He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed reading books and giving books to others as gifts. He also enjoyed collecting maps and making his rounds to visit his friends especially his hospitalized friends. The last few months of his illness he enjoyed the company and the day drives with his nephews, Scott Maese, Chris Maese and Forrest Caro and spending time with his daughter, Jennifer. Ted always had a great sense of humor. He cared very much about his family, friends and everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Lupe, daughter Jennifer and 3 grandchildren, Madison, Race & Livia Sandoval. He is preceded in death by his parents Theodore J. Shafer and Lola Irene Pardon. Also his Brother, Ray Edward Shafer, and sisters,Maryann Wisdom, and Patty Gillis. Visitation is Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3pm, with Rosary following at 6pm at Porterville Funeral Home. Service is Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11am at St. Annes Catholic Church. To sign Ted's online register book, Please log in to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, Please contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center at 765 W Henderson Ca, 93257. (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019