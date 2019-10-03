Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Strathmore Faith Baptist Church
Ted H. Iles


1933 - 2019
Ted H. Iles Obituary
Ted H. Iles passed away peacefully at his home in Porterville, CA on September 26, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1933, in Strathmore, CA. He was 86. Ted served in the Army during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in Okinawa. He married Marilee after completing his enlistment and returning home. He lived and worked most of his life in Strathmore, where he served the community as Fire Chief and Manager of the Public Utility District.  He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee and enjoyed driving the Church bus, bringing many children to Sunday School and AWANA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted L. and Olga M. Iles; and his sister, Theo J. Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilee Iles; his sons, Larry (wife Marion) and Tom (wife Gloria); 6 Grandchildren, Sara, Joshua, Alexandra, Jaron, Bonnie, and Charles; and 5 Great Grandchildren, Sawyer, Lyla, Jayven, Ella, and Jayden. There will be a Memorial Service in Celebration of his life at the Strathmore Faith Baptist Church at 11:30AM on Monday, October 7, 2019. Interment to be private. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may consider making a contribution to the Tom Shimasaki Scholarship Fund in support of Strathmore High School Graduates. You may also donate to a church or . To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 3, 2019
