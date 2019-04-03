It is with great sadness that on Thursday, March 28, 2019, Terri Lynn Nuckols, loving mother, daughter, and friend, passed away at the age of 64. A native of Porterville, California, Terri attended Porterville High School, Fresno State University, received her Master's Degree from Bakersfield College, and received her Doctorate Degree from University of the Pacific. She married Dan Nuckols on April 12, 1980 and raised two sons, Josh and Shane Nuckols. Terri had a lifelong passion for teaching and education. She began her 35 year career in education as a substitute teacher for the Porterville School District and was later hired as a teacher at Burton Middle School. After teaching at Burton for some time, Terri moved to Monache High School as an English teacher. While teaching at Monache she decided to pursue her Master's Degree and transition from teaching to a career as a school administrator. She got her first school administration job with the Delano High School District as a Learning Director at Cesar Chavez High School. Terri furthered her education credentials when she received her Doctorate Degree and shortly after that she became the Principal at Delano High School. In 2015 she was named the Delano Joint District Superintendent and served in that position until her retirement in 2018. She also had a passion to travel and took many trips all over the world with family and friends. Terri was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Nuckols, and father Robert Behunin. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Behunin of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; two sons, Josh Nuckols and wife Jennifer of Ventura and Shane Nuckols of Porterville; two step sons, Matt Nuckols and wife Tanya of San Diego and Ryan Nuckols of Marietta, Georgia; four brothers, Steve Behunin and wife Jennifer of Oxnard, Jeff Behunin of Porterville, Dave and Ann Marie Behunin of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Jason Behunin of Coeur d'Alene Idaho; six grandchildren, Sophie and Jacob Nuckols of Ventura, Maddisyn and Lane Nuckols of Porterville, Duncan and Asher Nuckols of San Diego, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Vandalia Cemetery at 10:00 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary