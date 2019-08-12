|
Terry Neil Caudill, 66, of Heavener Oklahoma was born Nov. 24, 1952 in Porterville, California to Lee and Shirley (Smith) Caudill and passed away July 31, 2019. Terry loved being an orange farmer, his Harley, and his two dogs, Sassy and Terian Lee. Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Surviving family members are his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Caudill, of the home; one son Jason Caudill and wife Victoria of Houston, Texas; and Amanda Caudill of Grass Valley, California; Brothers Rick Caudill, Brian Caudill, Jimmy Caudill and Sisters Leanne Campos & Sheryl Pastie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Shirley Caudill. Celebration of life will be held at Best Western Porterville Inn Conference Room, 350 W Montgomery Ave Porterville Ca 93257 at 1:00 pm on Aug 11, 2019.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 10, 2019