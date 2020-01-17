|
Theresa was born in Tulare California on December 12, 1961 and went to be with the Lord on January 8th. 2020 Theresa was a Graduate of Porterville High School, Porterville College, and Graduate from Galen College as a Medical Assistant. She resided in Lindsay California with her husband of 28 beautiful years, Robert Hurtado. Theresa was a HR Manager for Waterman Industries in Exeter Ca. Theresa had a beautiful soul and served her community in many capacities, she was a member of the Lindsay Hospital Board, had served on the Lindsay Youth Football Board for many years, had served as Cheerleading coach for Lindsay Youth Football Cheer teams, helped with skimmers, was the fundraising coordinator for Lindsay High School Football for many years, and is a member of the Lindsay First Baptist Church. She would help where needed and put all of herself into her endeavors.
Theresa enjoyed traveling with her husband to new places, her passion was spending time with her grandchildren and children. Theresa is well known for her Birthday and Wedding Cakes as well as Cookie Baking. Theresa also has a passion for helping the youth in any way she could. Everything Theresa did was done with passion and wanting as close to perfection as possible. When she made up her mind to do something for someone you knew it would be over the top. Theresa is survived by 3 sons Kirk and Susan Brassfield of Springville Ca. Justin and Michelle Jones of Buena Park Ca. and Joshua Hurtado of Orlando Florida. Theresa also has 6 beautiful grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother Diana McTier of Porterville California and has three siblings, Erik and Janet Brassfield of Crossville Tennessee, Susan and David Sylvester of Elk Grove California and is proceeded by her brother David Leonard of Porterville Ca. Theresa's favorite saying is "We're on an Adventure" and always said "I love you to the moon and the stars and back" when saying goodbye to her kids and grandkids. There will be a viewing at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Chapel in Lindsay Ca. on Friday January 24th from 3 to 7 PM. The memorial service will be on Saturday January 25th. 11:00 AM at Lindsay First Baptist Church followed by a light lunch at the Lindsay Wellness Center. The family invites all who were touched by Theresa to join them. webbsandersfh.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 17, 2020