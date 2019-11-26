Home

Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Thomas A. Roberts

Thomas A. Roberts Obituary
A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00 P.M. at Lindsay First Baptist Church for Thomas A. Roberts, 77 of Nipomo and formerly of Lindsay who entered into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on October 7. Interment was private. Thomas was married to and is survived by his high school sweetheart Norma Jean Dauer Roberts for some 58 years before his passing. They were blessed with two awesome sons Thom E. Roberts and wife JoAnn America Roberts of Montana and Michael D. Roberts of Exeter. Ten wonderful grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His brother-in-law Ken Dauer; two nieces and four nephews as well as many amazing brothers and sisters in Christ. Thomas was a member of Sonlight Christian Fellowship (now Gateway Church) of Lindsay for 35 years before their move to the central coast. He was a devoted Christian and loved his Lord with all his heart, mind, body and soul. He retired from his life long career as Director of Marketing for Suntreat Packing and Shipping, where he had worked for over 38 years. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents George and Meredith Roberts; a sister Georgia Ann Taylor Abbott and a nephew Kevin Lee Taylor. "Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of the Lord." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Thomas' name to: Jews for [email protected] jewsforjesus.org; Friends of Israel @foi.org or Bibles for the [email protected] Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 23, 2019
