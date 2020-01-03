|
Thomas Edward Pate Jr., age 82, resident of rural Harrisburg, IL passed away at 9:30 a.m. Friday December 20, 2019 at his residence. Tom was born on January 4, 1937 in Santa Ana, CA son of the late Thomas Edward Pate Sr. and Evelyn Grace Salisbury. He married the former Sharon Hall on March 25, 1967 and she survives. Tom retired from the Porterville Public Cemetery District in Porterville, CA He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills, he loved to fish, and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor. Survivors include his wife; Sharon Pate, son; John Daniel (Jay) Pate of Phoenix,AZ daughters; Kathy Jean Steading of Greenville, S.C., Colleen Ann Seymour of Kirkland, WA., three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters; Sharon L. Graff of Canon City, CO and Janice Evelyn Spencer of Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter Peggy Diane Pate. Cremation services have been accorded with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills, IL. Rev. Todd Krost will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to the service time at the church. For those who desire, the preferred choice or remembrance would be memorials to the First United Methodist Church in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the church or may be mailed to the church at 109 E Washington St. Carrier Mills, IL 62917. Arrangements entrusted to the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, IL.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 3, 2020