Thomas Lyman Tucker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend, passed away surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born to parents Lyman Otis and Rose Edith Tucker on June 10, 1942, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He graduated from Essex County Agricultural and Technical School in 1959. In June of 1960, he joined the US Navy. He served on the USS Hornet as a boiler man until 1963. Eventually, he moved to California to pursue one of the loves of his life, horses. After 6 months of working on a horse ranch, he moved on to learn the hydraulics trade. From there, he went to Hydraulic Controls and then went on to partner in TOL Inc in Tulare, CA for 10 years. He worked in the hydraulics industry for over 50 years.Tom had a heart of gold and was full of life. He was the type of person who never met a stranger. The man would talk to anyone. He was kind and humble and managed to see the good in just about everyone. He would speak to the CEO of a company in the same manner in which he would speak to the lowest man on the totem pole. He never looked down on anyone. Social or economic status meant nothing to him. He would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need and then would do what he could to help them improve their situation no matter what it was. He tried to instill these values into his children as well. Family meant everything to him. Tom was also devoted to several service groups and hobbies over the years. When he found something he enjoyed, he poured his heart and soul into it. The two interests that stick out the most are the Porterville Elks Lodge and woodworking. He was a member of the San Joaquin Fine Woodworkers Association (SJFWA) for 28 years. He was also a member of the Sequoia Woodturners. He spent many years making thousands of toys with SJFWA to donate to children each Christmas. He enjoyed creating beautiful gifts for friends and family as well and took pride in his work. He joined the Porterville Elks Lodge in 1997 and their Purple Pig Project was near and dear to his heart. He spent countless hours at the lodge volunteering to help whenever he could, cooking for the monthly Veteran's Breakfast and for the Lion's Club on Tuesday mornings, fundraising for the Purple Pig Project, and various other endeavors over the years. He was their Treasurer for many years and even won Elk of the Year several times. The Elks Lodge members were his second family. Thomas is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Olivia Tucker; his children, daughter Bernadette Cranmer and son-in-law Dan, son Matthew Tucker and Kelli Ryan, son Joseph Tucker and daughter-in-law Megan, and daughter Laura Nordin and son-in-law Keith; his grandchildren, Alyssa Cranmer, Jonathan Cranmer, Zachary Tucker, Levi Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Tyler Tucker, Cole Hansen, Katherine Tucker, Lily Nordin, and Kenzie Nordin. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Cormack, Mary MacKenzie, Elizabeth Germano and brother-in-law-Eddie, and Rosie Anketell; and countless nieces and nephews who all look up to their Uncle Tom from California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman & Rose Tucker, his sister and brother-in-law, June & James Trainor, and his brother-in-law, Don MacKenzie. A Rosary will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, in Porterville, CA on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, in Porterville on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow directly after at St. Anne's Cemetery in Porterville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Porterville Elks Lodge Purple Pig Project or the Wounded Warrior Project
