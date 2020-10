Tom Sapp was born on May 30, 1944, in Beverly Hills, California, to Harry and Majorie SappHe was the oldest of two sisters Susan Hewett and Jill Merica.Tom went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020.Tom and Shevawn were married for 33 years and were blessed with two wonderful children Kéleigh and Blake.Tom and Shevawn owned Stan's Mill Street Café. Tom enjoyed life to the fullest. He was above all a man who deeply loved God and his family.