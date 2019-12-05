|
Tom Bethurum of Lake Havasu City, AZ / Visalia, CA passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born to parents Raymond and Lorraine Bethurum in Lynwood, California. Tom grew up in Paramount, California and graduated from Paramount High, Compton JC, and Cal State University San Luis Obispo. He was a career printing pressman and began his career working for a large magazine printing company in Los Angeles. After relocating to the central valley, he managed the Graphics Department for Porterville College and retired after nearly 30 years of service to the school. After retirement, he and his beloved wife Rosie dedicated their time to traveling across the United States in their motor home camping, exploring, and enjoying their greatest life adventure. Tom and Rosie loved nothing more than to travel, see new places, and make new friends along the way.
Tom also spent many years as a volunteer and seasonal fire fighter for Tulare County and the California Forest Service. He was a man dedicated to service in his community, even in retirement. You could often find him and Rosie volunteering at the visitors center in the California State Park at the Salton Sea. Tom's only daughter, from his first marriage, Brittany graduated with honors with two Bachelor's Degrees and now lives and works in Orange California with her husband Reynaldo. Tom was so very proud of his daughter and son-in-law. Tom found a large and loving family with his wife Rosie and they enjoyed many wonderful family gatherings. Tom always had a smile on his face and a story to tell and he loved meeting new people along the way. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lorraine and Sister Linda Bethurum. He survived by his loving wife Rosie, daughter Brittany and Brother Jerry. No public services are scheduled at this time. He will be laid to rest with his mother, father, sister and grandfather at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Corona, California.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 5, 2019