Born 9-15-1945 Death 10-11-2020. Survived by sisters Audrey and Jan Curry. Daughter Leslie Chandler and son Eric Curry. Viewing being held at Myers funeral on Monday 9, 2020 at 11 and service at 12 followed by graveside service at Porterville Cemetery.He was a veteran of the Navy Seebees and loved by many.

