Tommy R. Willingham


1951 - 2019
Tommy R. Willingham Obituary
Tommy Ray Willingham passed away 9/29/19 at age 68 in the Heart of Country Music that he loved -Nashville,TN. He is survived by a son Joe Willingham (Colleen) and daughters Chelsea Johnson (Cory), Brandie Wilson (Jason), and two granddaughters Natalie Marie and Emmersyn Joy Willingham. He was preceded in death by parents "TJ" Thomas Judson & Bonnie Fay Willingham & infant Brother Gerald Lee Willingham. He worked for Valley Armored Transport, Del Webb Sahara, Tropicana Hotel, Lindsay Police/Fire, Westfield School, and Zion Lutheran School known as "Mr Tom". He loved playing his guitar and signing. In later years he did so for veterans and community centers in the Nashville area. Memorial service will be held in Nashville, TN
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019
