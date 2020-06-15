Tommy Sanchez was born May 4, 1952 in Pomaona California, to Fernando and Ruth Sanchez and was blessed with two mothers; Ruth who loved him at birth and Mary who loved and guided him into adulthood. Tommy was the second of seven siblings:Fernando, Stella , Johnny, Eddie, Rubie and Adele.
When he was about three years old he lost his mother to a sudden illness. The Family moved from San Dimas, CA to Corcoran CA and later settled in Strathmore CA, where Fernando found work in the citrus industry.
The love of Tommy's life is Helen whom he met when he was five years old. Together they had two beautiful daughters Cynthia and Julie. Cynthia blessed them with their one and only grandchild Sebastian Tomas.
When Helen decided it was time to find a guy for her she must have had this passage in the back of her mind,
"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. " Tommy excelled in all these qualities.
Helen will always treasure the love he had for his girls. She would often tell their girls "I fell in love with your dad because he is a good man, and that's what you should look for a good man."
Tommy is a good man; knowing his youngest daughter, Julie, loved being his copilot in his big rig he would often pick her up from preschool in it. At times he would call Helen before his last load, and have the girls meet him at the packing house so they could drive in the last load together (Coolest dad ever!).
Tommy's love for the children of the community was strong. Known as Coach Tom he helped coach not only his daughters, nieces, and nephews but the children of Strathmore for many many years. He would help pick up and drop off players for practices and games. Tommy would also host pizza nights for the Strathmore Knights football players at his own home so that they could go over film together as a team.
Tommy passed away peacefully on Monday June 8th. His family finds relief in knowing Tommy did his life his way. He always knew what he wanted and did exactly that.
To sign Tommy Sanchez's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.
When he was about three years old he lost his mother to a sudden illness. The Family moved from San Dimas, CA to Corcoran CA and later settled in Strathmore CA, where Fernando found work in the citrus industry.
The love of Tommy's life is Helen whom he met when he was five years old. Together they had two beautiful daughters Cynthia and Julie. Cynthia blessed them with their one and only grandchild Sebastian Tomas.
When Helen decided it was time to find a guy for her she must have had this passage in the back of her mind,
"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. " Tommy excelled in all these qualities.
Helen will always treasure the love he had for his girls. She would often tell their girls "I fell in love with your dad because he is a good man, and that's what you should look for a good man."
Tommy is a good man; knowing his youngest daughter, Julie, loved being his copilot in his big rig he would often pick her up from preschool in it. At times he would call Helen before his last load, and have the girls meet him at the packing house so they could drive in the last load together (Coolest dad ever!).
Tommy's love for the children of the community was strong. Known as Coach Tom he helped coach not only his daughters, nieces, and nephews but the children of Strathmore for many many years. He would help pick up and drop off players for practices and games. Tommy would also host pizza nights for the Strathmore Knights football players at his own home so that they could go over film together as a team.
Tommy passed away peacefully on Monday June 8th. His family finds relief in knowing Tommy did his life his way. He always knew what he wanted and did exactly that.
To sign Tommy Sanchez's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.