Tommy Sanchez
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Sanchez was born May 4, 1952 in Pomaona California, to Fernando and Ruth Sanchez and was blessed with two mothers; Ruth who loved him at birth and Mary who loved and guided him into adulthood. Tommy was the second of seven siblings:Fernando, Stella , Johnny, Eddie, Rubie and Adele. 
When he was about three years old he lost his mother to a sudden illness. The Family moved from San Dimas, CA to Corcoran CA and later settled in Strathmore CA, where Fernando found work in the citrus industry. 
The love of Tommy's life is Helen whom he met when he was five years old. Together they had two beautiful daughters Cynthia and Julie. Cynthia blessed them with their one and only grandchild Sebastian Tomas. 
When Helen decided it was time to find a guy for her she must have had this passage in the back of her mind,
"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. " Tommy excelled in all these qualities. 
Helen will always treasure the love he had for his girls. She would often tell their girls "I fell in love with your dad because he is a good man, and that's what you should look for a good man."
Tommy is a good man; knowing his youngest daughter, Julie, loved being his copilot in his big rig he would often pick her up from preschool in it. At times he would call Helen before his last load, and have the girls meet him at the packing house so they could drive in the last load together (Coolest dad ever!).
Tommy's love for the children of the community was strong. Known as Coach Tom he helped coach not only his daughters, nieces, and nephews but the children of Strathmore for many many years. He would help pick up and drop off players for practices and games. Tommy would also host pizza nights for the Strathmore Knights football players at his own home so that they could go over film together as a team. 
Tommy passed away peacefully on Monday June 8th. His family finds relief in knowing Tommy did his life his way. He always knew what he wanted and did exactly that. 
To sign Tommy Sanchez's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved