|
|
Tony A. Medrano was born to Domingo and Marie Medrano in Bakersfield, Cali. Tony passed away peacefully at home in Porterville surrounded by his family on; Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:06 pm. Tony was reunited with his family in heaven including: his parents, his beloved wife Mildred Medrano, sons Jimmy and Marty Medrano and great grandson Savior Medrano.
Tony is survived by his daughters Kathy (Joe) Baltierra of Bakersfield and Christina (Kenny Price) Medrano of Porterville. His grandchildren Michael (Celeste) Martinez, Carlos Martinez, Rosa (Paul) Castruita, Paul (Olga Rodriguez) Medrano, Rudy Gonzales, Domingo Medrano, Valerie Medrano, Olivia Medrano, Jamie (Robert Guerrero) Gibson, Adrianna (Roy) Atchison, Rose (Kelly) Dodd and his 31 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with the
Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Celebration of Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. To sign Tony's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 17, 2019