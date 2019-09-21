|
|
|
Truman "Tex" Clevenger, 87, of Porterville died Saturday, August 24th in Visalia after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born to Jess & Golden Clevenger in Ivanhoe, CA.
Truman loved baseball. His love of the game took him to Fresno State and then the pros where he won two World Series with the Yankees and played for multiple teams in his 8 year career.
After baseball he settled in Porterville where we owned Clevenger Ford and was an active member of River Island.
Truman is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Dona, children Jan & Marty, stepchildren Pam & Kenny, grandchildren Nathan, Dionicia, Maryanne and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial is scheduled Sunday, September 22nd at 11:30 a.m. at River Island Country Club. A reception will follow. All family and friends are welcome to celebrate Truman's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 18, 2019