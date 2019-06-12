On June 7th, 2019 Ursula Ybarra quietly passed away in her sleep after a long battle with a prolonged illness at the age of 87.

Ursula is preceded in death by her son, Lorenzo Ybarra Jr. and her brothers Arthur, Alfred, Charlie and Frankie Gonzales. She leaves behind her husband, Lorenzo Ybarra Sr.; daughters, Sonya and Olivia; sister, Frances Gonzales; brother, Alex Gonzales; grandchildren, Dustin Ybarra, Ashlee Bright, Lorenzo Ybarra III, Garrett and Laura Barnard, Riley Barnard; and great grandchildren, Brayden Bright, Camille Ybarra and Lorenzo Ybarra IV. Ursula was involved with the following organizations throughout her life: Woodville Little League, Poplar Babe Ruth, Monache Band Parents Association (where she helped bring bingo to the school to help raise funds for the band), the Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana and the Tulare County Housing Authority (which helped bring affordable housing into Porterville). Ursula worked as an office manager at E.M. Tharp Inc for 50 years, a job she absolutely loved. She was an extremely devoted employee and fiercely loyal to the Tharp Family.

Her favorite things to do were to visit with her children and grandchildren and to cook for all of us. She will be dearly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to either the or to any animal rights association of your choice. A Service will be held at Myers Chapel on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at 10:00 AM, followed by interment at Woodville Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Porterville Veterans Hall. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary