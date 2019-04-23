It is with great sadness, the family of Van John Grice, announce his passing on April 10, 2019 at the age of 61. Van was born February 8, 1958 in Inglewood CA. His family moved to this area shortly after. Van lived in Springville and Porterville for many years. He graduated from Porterville High School in 1976. Years later Van also achieved his Real Estate license. Van spent many years in the home health care field. He loved caring for his patients and they all loved Van. Van was preceded in death by his mother, Vickie Hamar and father John Grice. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Grice; his sister Donna Nelson (Kim Wall); niece Lauren Newberry (Joel ); nephew Thomas Nelson (Chay ). He will also be missed by great nieces and nephews and many close friends. Van's love for his daughter Andrea was his main focus in life. He cared for his mother's home health care needs for many years. Van loved to cook. His barbecued Tri- Tip was the best! He loved helping out during Thanksgiving and other family feasts. Van was a kind and loving man with the best of hearts. His life-long love for his Lord was is passion and direction.

Graveside services will be held April 25, 2019 at 2:30 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Porterville Ca.