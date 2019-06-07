Vera May entered into eternal life on Ascension Sunday, June 2, 2019, after complications with the flu. She was 99 years old. Vera May was born in Garden City, Kansas to the late Paul Eugene Sheaks and Thelma Marie Piper. Vera May graduated from Frank Wiggins Trade School in Los Angeles, California. Vera May married her late husband, Clarence Wasser, in 1937 and together they raised their two children Ray and Sharon. She was a devoted wife and mother and worked out of her home sewing and crafting for others. She was proficient as a seamstress, needle pointer, crafter, knitter, and crocheter. Her first job was a tailor at JC Penney's in Los Angeles, California in the 1970's. In her 80's and early 90's she did tailoring for residents at Chateau Cupertino. She also was an avid reader and history buff. Vera May is survived by her daughter, Sharon Zeches and son-in-law Richard Zeches. Her son Ray Wasser (Cheryl White) preceded her in death in 1976 as well as her grandson Robert Wasser. She loved her grandchildren, Nancy Zeches (Edric), of San Francisco, Karen Skahill (Kevin), of Morgan Hill, Charlene Huskins (Allan), Kenneth Booth (Sarah Ruth) of York, Nebraska and Sarah Rose Neubauer, deceased (Ron) of Roseville. Vera May loved her 12 great-grandchildren: Emily and Danny Skahill, Simonne and Ryan Alunan, Samuel Wilson, Allan and Martha Huskins, Austin and Hailey Neubauer, Gracelyn, Clara, and Brodrick Booth. Vera May and Clarence retired to Porterville, California in the 1970's. She moved to Cupertino in 2000 to be close to her daughter and family. She lived at Chateau Cupertino for 20 years and was involved in service projects for Rotary Club of Cupertino and the infamous "Cookie's Quilters." They were instrumental in helping "women in transition" for the day care center at De Anza College, making sleeping mats and crocheted dolls and toys, making quilts for the Wheel Chair Program, and quilted covers for the NICU Program at Valley Medical Hospital. Friends and Family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, California. A private burial will be in Porterville, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery on June 14, 2019 Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary