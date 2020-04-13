|
|
Verne Eugene Chapman born April 7, 1929, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020, at 91 years old. Verne was born to Kenneth and Gladys Chapman, and was raised in Lindsay, California alongside his two brothers Lester and Jim, both deceased. Here he attended and graduated from Lindsay High School, before being drafted by the Army into the Korean War in 1951, where he served until 1952. After valiantly serving his country, Verne returned home to marry his late wife Barbara Gange in the year 1955. They were lovingly married for 43 years, raising their daughter Rachel Chapman. Verne went to school to be a machinist. After returning home from Korea, he joined his father and brothers in the operation of Chapman Welding Works in Lindsay, where he remained a fixture there for over 50 years. Verne was an incredibly talented welder, often creating magnificent pieces that he would enter into Art shows, donate to organizations, or pass along to grandchildren and great grandchildren who found his creations to be magical. Verne was an active member in the American Vets, the Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion. He was a contestant in the Golden Age games where he traveled to compete in the swimming and shooting categories. Verne was an active and brilliant man who was always looking for the next challenge to keep his mind and skills sharp. In 2009 Verne married his wife of 11 years Elizabeth Chapman. They shared a loving home together until his last days. You could often find Verne sitting in his favorite chair, napping, peddling 7 miles a day on his stationary bike, cracking up at his puppy Georgi, or explaining the meaning behind his favorite art creations. Verne had a contagious laugh and vibrant smile that brought so much joy to everyone around him. He loved to tell old stories about his young life, and when times were much simpler. He made everyone around him feel so important, you always knew he truly cared about every word you had to say. He looked forward to breakfasts with his daughter, a lunch date with his wife, visits with his grandchildren, or simple trips to town. Verne leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Rachel, three step-sons Tony, Marc and Nathan, 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Pop". He will be missed terribly by all that knew him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 11, 2020