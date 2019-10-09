|
|
Vernon E. Rice, long time resident of Porterville, was born on May 29,1951 and met our Lord on Oct 2,2019, succumbing to avaliant and hard fought battle against a lengthy medical condition. At the age of 19, he joined the U. S. Navy shortly after graduating from Porterville Union High School (Class of 1969). He served his country as a Radio man through the remaining years of the Vietnam war, continuing his service up to his retirement in 1995. Vern loved being a part of something so big and we are all very proud of him. For the past 10 years he had been fighting kidney failure while under going dialysis, a condition that kept him from working a normal job. He focused that energy on his family and friends. Vernon had so much love to give the world. He shared his passion through his art work and touched the lives of so many people. Vernon is predeceased by his father, Leonard, his mother, Sarah, and sister, Vicky. He leaves behind his spouse, Laura, sons, Martin, Nick, Christopher Lee, daughters, "Tweety", Rebecca, Robin, Riley, and Susana, and several grandchildren. Vern's surviving siblings; Chuck, Jim, Billie Jeanette, Roger, and Valerie also mourn the loss of their gentle and soft spoken brother. Private cremation services will be held by his family in Beaverton, Oregon where he passed.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 10, 2019