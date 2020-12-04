Vernon Harvey Tenney was surrounded by his family as he passed through the veil to loving hands on the other side. All would call Vernon "friend." He was friendly to everyone no matter their circumstances.

He married Elaine Maw Williams and they were blessed with five children, Michele (Crump), Trent, Todd, Paige (Field) and Chad.

Teaching, friendship and leadership were his best gifts and talents that Vernon's Heavenly Father blessed him with. These led him to take on roles as teacher, vice principal, principal in his professional life and when called upon spiritually he served in his church as Branch President in Bandon Oregon, Island of Samoa and among the Laotian community and also as Bishop in Porterville, California.

Our father Vern and our mother Elaine taught by example how to love, serve, work, and how to laugh often, cry and mourn when needed. He led us by example, faith in God and His eternal plan for families. He led by word, deed, hand holding and at times when needed a little pushing. His strong belief in Jesus Christ as his Savior helped guide his every action. Vernon Tenney was and always has been our Captain. We, his children, are exactly what he was. We are him. He is our forever Patriarch. And for that we are blessed.

