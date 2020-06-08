Veronica Padilla entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1960 to Lino and Julia Padilla. She was the sister of Lino Jr. Padilla, Elizabeth Padilla, Maria Padilla-Leon, and James Padilla. She is survived by her parents, siblings, and her daughter, Julia-Rose Rodriguez (Padilla). Veronica was born in Edinburgh, Texas and was raised in Porterville. She attended Doyle Elementary School, Pioneer Middle School, and Porterville High School. She was the Porterville Cinco de Mayo Queen in 1978. She graduated from California State University, Fresno in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts, a multiple subject teaching credential, and a cross-cultural credential. She taught at both Vandalia Elementary School and Belleview Elementary School, where she was a kindergarten teacher for 35 years. She was passionate about teaching and had the opportunity to teach multiple generations of students in the Porterville community. She raised her daughter, Julia-Rose, alone. She often called her daughter "The Love of My Life." Indeed, the feeling was mutual, as she was the light of her daughter's life and they enjoyed a remarkably close bond. She supported her daughter through college at UC Davis and graduate school at Stanford University, for which she was exceptionally proud. She was especially delighted that her daughter was able to continue Veronica's legacy of teaching children, as her daughter became a high school English teacher at Porterville High School. Veronica was able to witness her daughter marry Jose Rodriguez, who served as a son and caregiver to Veronica in her last months of life.

Veronica loved music, travel, reading, visiting museums, dancing, praying, and spending time with her daughter and her family and friends. She was an independent and strong woman, and she had a kind, compassionate, and generous soul. She loved being Catholic, and her faith was indestructible, even as she endured several health issues towards the end of her life. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Parish. She was able to spend the last week of her life on hospice care at home, surrounded by her family. Veronica passed peacefully in her sleep. Myers Funeral Service is taking care of the Padilla family. Veronica will be cremated on Monday, June 8. A rosary and memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at a date and time TBD.



