Vickie S Yorba


1920 - 2020
Vickie S Yorba Obituary
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, the world lost a beautiful soul, Vickie S. Yorba. She was born to Pete and Ruth Encinas on March 6, 1920 and passed at 99 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J Yorba; son, Randy Yorba and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Bly; daughter in-law, Juanita Yorba; 5 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We will never forget her unconditional love, support and meaning she held in our hearts. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020
