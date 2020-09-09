1/1
Victor Daniel Martinez
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Daniel (Danny) "DJ V Funk" Martinez, 36, of Porterville, California, returned to his heavenly home on August 27, 2020. At Bakersfield Adventist Health Hospital after battling COVID-19 for a month. He left this Earth to join his late mother, Ermanda Reyes; late father, Efrain Palacios Martinez; and sister, Lorena Martinez. He was born on February 10th, 1984 in Lindsay, California. Victor graduated from Monache High School in 2003. He leaves behind his wife, Emelina Martinez, and two children, Adriel (13) and Ambrielle (5) Martinez. He was survived by his wife, Emelina Martinez; son Adriel Martinez; daughter, Ambrielle Martinez; brother, Oscar Fennel of Idaho, Antoniette Barboza of Bakersfield and Julie Martinez of Porterville. Victor was a loving husband and proud father. Victor was an EVS Supervisor at Porterville Developmental Center. He served his community and local non-profit charities by donating his time and DJ services for many events such as weddings, the Porterville fair, birthday parties and many more. On top of Victor's involvement with his community, he was an involved father. He attended all of his children's functions, was involved in their school activities and fundraisers. Services are scheduled for September 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center, Porterville, California. Rev. Llyod Johnson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend. For those who are unable to attend, you can follow on Facebook Live. For more information contact the Funeral Home at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved