Victor Daniel (Danny) "DJ V Funk" Martinez, 36, of Porterville, California, returned to his heavenly home on August 27, 2020. At Bakersfield Adventist Health Hospital after battling COVID-19 for a month. He left this Earth to join his late mother, Ermanda Reyes; late father, Efrain Palacios Martinez; and sister, Lorena Martinez. He was born on February 10th, 1984 in Lindsay, California. Victor graduated from Monache High School in 2003. He leaves behind his wife, Emelina Martinez, and two children, Adriel (13) and Ambrielle (5) Martinez. He was survived by his wife, Emelina Martinez; son Adriel Martinez; daughter, Ambrielle Martinez; brother, Oscar Fennel of Idaho, Antoniette Barboza of Bakersfield and Julie Martinez of Porterville. Victor was a loving husband and proud father. Victor was an EVS Supervisor at Porterville Developmental Center. He served his community and local non-profit charities by donating his time and DJ services for many events such as weddings, the Porterville fair, birthday parties and many more. On top of Victor's involvement with his community, he was an involved father. He attended all of his children's functions, was involved in their school activities and fundraisers. Services are scheduled for September 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center, Porterville, California. Rev. Llyod Johnson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend. For those who are unable to attend, you can follow on Facebook Live. For more information contact the Funeral Home at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store